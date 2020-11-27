HIGH POINT, NC (November 18th, 2020) – The Salvation Army of High Point received two Community Impact Grants from The High Point Community Foundation to support imperative COVID relief programs through youth and social services.
$26,400 was awarded to The Salvation Army Social Services Department to support those directly affected by COVID-19 through loss of employment or sickness with emergency financial assistance. The funding also supported the shelter's increased case management hours due to the mandated state Phase 1 lockdown.
$26,400 was also presented to The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point for a special program designed to “Keep Kids Safe” by addressing the critical childcare needs that arose directly because of the COVID 19 pandemic, primarily through the opening of summer day camp programs so parents could re-enter the workforce.
“President Ronald Reagan once said, “By working together, pooling our resources and building on our strengths, we can accomplish great things.” The Salvation Army is able to accomplish great things when working together with wonderful organizations like The High Point Community Foundation,” explained Captain Lars Ljungholm, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of High Point. “Thank you for making it possible for us to meet so many critical needs in our community!”
The Salvation Army of High Point would like to express its sincerest Thank You to The High Point Community Foundation and many other charitable organizations, community partners and donors who have made it possible to continue operating and serving local families in need throughout the global pandemic.
For more information on The Salvation Army and their COVID-19 response, please visit www.tsahighpoint.org
