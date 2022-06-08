High Point collaborates to celebrate Juneteenth

With Juneteenth around the corner, how will you be celebrating the oldest nationally recognized holiday in remembrance of the end of slavery?
Residents in the city of High Point will have a variety of events, commemorations, and historical visits that pay tribute to African American history in the city to choose from.
Uniting Black Men for Change will be hosting their second annual Step Up, Step Out, Step In: Walk of Solidarity event on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. The “Walk for Change” will begin in the parking lot of the Golden Doors Event Center, located at 2025 Brentwood St. in High Point, and end at the Carl Chavis YMCA, located at 2725 Granville St. Uniting Black Men promotes “uplifting and uniting black men through collaboration.”
Pastor Lovelle McMichael, organizer and co-founder, emphasizes “the importance this is for our community to come together and unite. This is how we grow stronger as a community. Finally being recognized as a city holiday, we must take the opportunity for importance. To walk in solidarity to celebrate our black identity.” In regards to the event falling on Father’s Day, he said, “This is an opportunity to show our Black fathers, and to stop the negative portrayal society puts on them, and showcase the leadership they provide in the community.”
The festivities don’t stop here, after finishing the solidarity walk at Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA, a groundbreaking ceremony will take place to continue the fun.
The family-friendly community-wide celebration will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the YMCA located at 2725 Granville St. and is co-hosted by The City of High Point, The Washington Street Historic Preservation Society, and Uniting Black Men for Change. Festivities include a variety of food vendors, giveaways, live music, and activities for the family.
While entertainment can reflect culture, recalling rich history pays tribute to those before us that contributed to the cities we see today.
Yalik’s African American Art and Cultural Movement invite residents to attend a series of African American history tours centered around revisiting old African American ancestors and the lives they lived before us. All tours are free and open to the public. The Oakwood Cemetery will take place on June 11 at 10 a.m. and will be conducted by historian Phyllis Bridges. The Washington Street history walking tour will take place on Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m. and will be conducted by historian Glenn Chavis. Participants are asked to meet up at 613 Washington St. in High Point.
“My role is to educate about the history of Juneteenth, but most importantly, African American history in High Point. The problem is you hear the same stories over and over again, and they have recently become more modern. As a city, we have to remember the history of High Point before it was founded and to tell those stories before we can move forward. There is rich history to be told and we can’t gloss over it, and I surely won’t,” Bridges shared. “Oakwood Cemetery is where it starts for us. I will go that far to explain the people of color who made contributions to our beloved city. The educational component is usually missing when people celebrate Juneteenth, everyone is only focused on entertainment. We must learn to express the cultural, the history, and the jamboree in one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.