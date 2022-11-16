Heritage Hop With The Downtown Arts District (DADA), Historic Bethabara and Triad Trolleys
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) and Historic Bethabara Park invite you to attend their “Heritage Hop” and celebrate the heritage of Winston-Salem -- "The City of the Arts" -- whose craft traditions began with the early Moravian settlers at Bethabara. This special DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop will be held in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District and at Historic Bethabara Park on Friday, December 2 from 6:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Triad Trolleys will pick up ARTS and HISTORY lovers at the “Triad Trolley Stop” at Sixth and Trade streets. The trolley ride -- with costumed interpreters and Moravian music -- will travel from downtown to Historic Bethabara Park where the 1788 Gemeinhaus will be decorated, lit by candlelight, and open for tours.
The DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts (604-A North Trade Street,) and the Visitor Center at Historic Bethabara Park, will each present a three man exhibition, “Winston-Salem’s Rare Jewels: The Bethabara Gemeinhaus and Potter’s House,” featuring Stuart Marshall, master potter; Allison Hutchins, photographer; and Rick Jones, acrylic and watercolor artist.
Round trip trolley tickets are $5.00 per person and include admission to the 1788 Gemeinhaus. Children 4 and under are free.
To learn more, or purchase tickets, please visit North Trade Street Arts or dadagalleryhop.com.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
