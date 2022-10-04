‘Hell on Wheels’ Is Coming: Squawking Chicken Truck to Ruffle Local Feathers
Greensboro, N.C. — Locals just might think twice about chowing down on chicken after they see—and hear—“Hell on Wheels,” PETA’s new guerilla-marketing campaign featuring a life-size chicken transport truck covered with images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughterhouse, complete with actual recorded sounds of the birds’ cries and a subliminal message every 10 seconds suggesting that people go vegan. The truck will drive through busy pockets of the city—past the Viva Chicken eatery, the University of North Carolina–Greensboro, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, and the High Point Food Truck Rodeo—on Thursday through Saturday as part of the group’s national tour.
“Behind every rotisserie chicken or fried chicken bucket is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember that the meat industry is cruel to birds and that the kindest meal is a vegan one.”
Birds killed for their flesh are bred to grow such unnaturally large upper bodies that their legs often become crippled under the weight. They’re trucked through all weather extremes, sometimes over hundreds of miles and without any food or water, to slaughterhouses, where their throats are slit—often while they’re still conscious.
The “Hell on Wheels” tour has included staking out chicken restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia; Lexington, Kentucky; St. Louis; New York City; Albany, New York; and other cities. The truck has also stopped at several food festivals and state fairs, including the West Chicago Food Festival, the Taste of Buffalo in New York, Nashville’s Hot Chicken Music Festival, the Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival in Tennessee, the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in Cincinnati.
PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
