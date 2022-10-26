Elon
Elon University
The University is said to be haunted by Mary, who resides in the West Dormitory and is known for talking to students while they’re sleeping. Mary also is blamed for swinging light fixtures, footsteps, electrical anomalies, apparitions, and shattering mirrors. According to campus legend, Mary died in the Jan. 18, 1923 fire that destroyed much of the campus. She was trapped on the third floor, and jumped out the window to her demise.
Greensboro
Biltmore Hotel
There are many accounts of the Biltmore Hotel, built in 1903, being haunted. The real question would be, not what, but who you saw there.
The hotel began as an office building for the Cone Brothers in the 1900s. One of their accountants, Philip was found dead in an alley one morning. Some say he committed sucide, others feel he may have been strangled with piano wire and pushed out the window. Either way he is believed to have stuck around the hotel, haunting female guests, standing in the window, shuffling papers and making loud footsteps on the hotel’s carpeted halls.
Philip is not the only long-term guest at the hotel. There are reports of Lydia, a young call girl killed by one of her clients, still hanging around. It was reported that she was thrown over the balcony and landed at the end of the stairs. Legend has it that if you say in her previous room, room 223, to bring something pink. Guests have reported lights and television coming on by themselves and running water in the bathroom, the smell of perfume and purses being tipped over. Reports of anything pink of the guests is separated. The hotel has since painted the room, pink.
Blandwood Mansion
The former Governor’s home on West Washington Street, now serving as Preservation Greensboro’s main office, is presumed to be haunted. There have been reports of footsteps in the halls, missing items such as pens and paper clips that disappear. It is also believed that there is an endless game of hide and seek, often attributed to Letitia, the eldest daughter of John and Ann Eliza Morehead and Lady of the House during the Civil War.
Carolina Theatre
In 1981 a fire broke out in the Theatre while it was closed and killed a woman. As the woman was not supposed to have been there at the time, it is believed she deliberately set the fire that killed her. People now claim that her ghost continues to haunt the building and expresses itself by moving the seats up and down. There have also been reports of cold spots in the building.
Center Pointe
Greensboro News and Record writer Jim Schlosser, who wrote about Greensboro’s last execution on Halloween in 2005. According to Schlosser, a series of executions were held inside the Guilford County jail, beginning in the 1890s. Schlosser’s research found that Guilford’s last jailhouse execution in 1907 was that of a black man, Frank Bohannon. Hangings were public spectacles in those days, and incited morbid curiosity as hundreds of onlookers who would gather outside the jail to be close to the execution. After 1907, executions were held in Raleigh in Central Prison. The county jail was located on the land adjacent to the old City Hall — on the northwest corner of North Elm Street and West Friendly Avenue, at the present location of Center Pointe condos project.
Dana Auditorium at Guilford College
This auditorium on the campus of Guilford College was built in 1961. The spot where it stands can be traced back to the Battle of Guilford Courthouse during the Revolutionary War. During the war, the area was used as a field hospital and many say that a fallen soldier haunts the space. There have also been reports of a little girl being spotted in the Choir Room, as well as a man in a brown suit in the halls.
High Point
High Point City Hall
It has been said that you can experience some paranormal activity at High Point’s City Hall, located at 211 S. Hamilton St. It’s believed that a tall shadowy man in a top hat is said to stalk the corridors when the building is closed for business. There have been several reports by night shift workers that they’ve seen a tall, shadowy man in the secured building. There are also legends of a gray, blurry figure or blob like spirit outside the building on the E. Commerce Street side entrance. It seems to come from a corner section of the building and floats across the parking lot. This has been captured on City Hall’s video camera footage.
Jamestown
Lydia’s Bridge
This bridge outside of Greensboro is said to be haunted by a phantom hitchhiker. Lydia was headed home from a dance in the early 1920s, and as her story goes, her date lost control of the car. He was killed instantly, but she, badly injured, died on the roadside while trying to flag down help. Now a ghostly hitchhiker, she is usually seen wearing white and then disappears before she gets to her destination. She is also known as the Phantom Hitchhiker, the Vanishing Lady, and the Lady in White. The bridge is no longer used.
Kernersville
Körner’s Folly
Körner’s Folly was built in the 1800s in Kernersville. The mansion has been reported as haunted by its former owner. The Winston-Salem paranormal society conducted an investigation, complete with electro-magnectic field detectors and audio equipment, on the historic home in 2009. The investigation revealed several disembodied voices and some mysterious specks of light.
Winston-Salem
Brookstown Inn
The historic Inn is located in an 1837 cotton mill. At the time, women working the mill lived in a dormitory. One happened to take a fatal fall in the grain elevator shaft. It is believed that she still walks the halls looking for the roommate who pushed her. Guests staying in the hotel report hearing children laughing and running through the hallways, a female voice calling out the guests name or patting on the foot of their beds. There have been reports of orbs and activity on several floors of the Inn in the past three decades.
Salem College
Salem College began in 1772 as a primary school, then a high school and now a college. It is the oldest women’s college in the Southern U.S., and it has the abundance of haunts fitting to such an old institution. For example, the Clewell Dorm is haunted by a little girl who fell down an elevator shaft (now boarded up), and in the Gramley Library, the spirits of two girls electrocuted in 1907 manifest as apparitions and screams on the third floor. Gramley Dorm has a spirit of a girl who hanged herself in the attic; she makes dragging sounds in the attic as if moving furniture. The Fine Arts Center has a pianist ghost who walks down the halls and plays the pianos and organs, and the ghost of a man who died in Theatre #2 is said to haunt that building. At Babcock Dormitory, the lobby portrait of Mary Reynolds Babcock, daughter of tobacco magnate R.J. Reynolds, is said to have eyes that follow you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.