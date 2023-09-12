The Harlem Globetrotters Announce 2024 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs
Greensboro Coliseum - Saturday, April 20, 2024
WHAT: Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their triumphant return to Greensboro Coliseum! This is your chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball LIVE as they bring an unforgettable blend of DRIBBLING, SPINNING, and DUNKING to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, on Saturday, Apr. 20, 2024 at 2 p.m.
But that's not all - this year, we are thrilled to announce our exciting new official ball partner, Spalding®. Starting this December, Spalding® will be joining the team at every arena destination, enhancing the game experience like never before. Fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding® Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series™ ball on game day.
Unrivaled fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like our Magic Pass, unforgettable post-game access and more in-game fan interactions than ever before.
WHO: See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd.
YOU might even find yourself mid-court as part of the ALL-NEW, FAN-FILLED Halftime Skills Showcase!
WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum
TICKET INFORMATION: Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats at www.harlemglobetrotters.com beginning Sept. 25, 2023.
CITI CARD PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning 10:00AM Tuesday, Sept 12- Sunday, Sept 24 10:00PM through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com
About Harlem Globetrotters
The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.
For the full schedules and more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.