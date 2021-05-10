RALEIGH, N.C. - Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) filed HB 877 - Fair Compensation for Exonerees along with Reps. David Rogers (R-Rutherford), Pricey Harrison (D-Guilford), and John Szoka (R-Cumberland). This legislation seeks to amend the current compensation procedures and provide a transparent and timely process for people wrongfully charged and incarcerated to receive compensation from the state.
Under the existing process, the Governor has the sole authority to grant a Pardon. Without this Pardon, a person with a conviction vacated by a state or federal court is not eligible for compensation from the state. HB 877 would allow a Superior Court judge to consider and approve compensation if sufficient evidence is presented to show that the exoneree was erroneously convicted and incarcerated. Both the state and legal counsel for the exoneree will have an opportunity to speak to the petition. Presently, once a Pardon request is made to the Governor’s Clemency Office, no information is made available to the exoneree or public until a decision is made by the Governor.
“People’s lives, and the lives of their family, are upended when someone is wrongfully convicted. Their lives are stolen, and it is unconscionable to stand by and do nothing when one has the power to make amends,” added Rep. Hardister. “Yet time and time again, we have seen Governor Cooper—the only person with the power do something about these injustices—fail to seek justice. No person who has served time and lost part of their life should be trapped in uncertainty because of political calculations by a single politician.”
In his more than 4 years in office, Governor Cooper has granted just six Pardons of Innocence. Advocates say that the uncertainty and time spent waiting to hear whether a Pardon will be granted unnecessarily causes additional harm to exonerees following a wrongful conviction. Jamie Lau of Duke University’s Wrongful Convictions Clinic said, “Of the men Pardoned by Governor Cooper, five of them had been exonerated for nearly five years before learning that the Governor was granting them a Pardon. This long delay prevented them from being able to use the state compensation at a time when they needed it the most, the period shortly after their release. This new bill will give the court the ability to ensure timely access to compensation when the evidence is clear that an exoneree was not responsible for the crime he was convicted of.”
“Governor Cooper dedicated much of his legislative career to building and filling state prisons, repeatedly defended and fought to preserve wrongful convictions during his 16 years as our state’s top prosecutor, and now--as Governor--is refusing to provide fair and timely access to compensation for people who have been exonerated and released from prison by state and federal courts,” said Daniel Bowes, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina. “I applaud the bipartisan efforts of Rep. Hardister, Rep. Rogers, Rep. Szoka, and Rep. Harrison to address the false leadership and insidious inaction of Governor Cooper by providing an alternative way to compensate people who desperately need relief.”
