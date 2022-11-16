Hannah Gaskins Pabón advances to “Artfolios Artist”
Artfolios is thrilled to announce that oil painter Hannah Gaskins Pabón has advanced from “Emerging Artist” to “Artfolios Artist!” Carrie Leigh Dickey, Owner and Visionary, stated: “Hannah’s artwork has grown in amazing ways since the first time I saw her portfolio. I have been overwhelmed by the dedication and determination she has showcased this past year, and I am inspired by her consistent creating. Hannah is deserving of the title ‘Artfolios Artist!’”
Hannah Gaskins Pabón shared, “Art is a form of storytelling. Much of my art represents current day subject matter from injustices around the world to environmental concerns to the empowerment of people of color. As a young Latina artist, I admire the work of the women that came before me as well as current female trailblazers. Very often my work represents these female icons. I find that both creating and viewing art is a personal experience. My goal as an artist is simply to create a safe place where one can reflect.” Hannah continued, “Artfolios was one of the first professional art curators to believe in my work. They supported and valued my point of view—which is vital for an artist as you choose who you want to represent you. Artfolios is large enough to open up a number of venues to display my work but also small enough that you feel part of the community of artists they represent.”
The public is invited this Friday, November 18, 2022 from 3-5pm to the Closing Reception for her exhibit at Mansion on Main WS/NC. Mansion on Main WS/NC is located at 428 South Main Street in the historic district of Old Salem.
Additionally, Hannah’s collection of artworks available through Artfolios can be seen by visiting https://www.artfolios.shop/hannah-gaskins-gallery.
ABOUT HANNAH:
Hannah Gaskins Pabóngraduated with a bachelors in Studio Art from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. During her time there, she discovered her love of painting with oils. She currently works as an artist and a teacher at an art-based school for young children. She creates pieces inspired by current day events and experiences. Her goal as an artist is to create work that is engaging and evokes emotions, thoughts, and ideas. Art is a universal language, and so Hannah hopes to help open conversations that lead to inspiration and empowerment.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.