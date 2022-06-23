Hannah Callaway Named Director of Marketing and Communications for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 23, 2022)—Reynolda has named Hannah Callaway director of marketing and communications for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens. In her role, Callaway will be responsible for creating and implementing all marketing and communications strategies and activities for Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and the Reynolda brand.
Callaway joins Reynolda from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she served as the associate director of digital media. Prior to that, she was communications and social media manager at Salem Academy and College. She brings extensive experience in developing strategic content and marketing programs designed to strengthen a brand’s reach and reputation through targeted campaigns.
“Hannah’s talent and expertise will be invaluable to the Reynolda team,”Reynolda Executive Director Allison Perkins said. “Reynolda House and Gardens are historic centerpieces of our community and ensuring that we are effectively sharing our stories and offerings is essential to our continued success. With Hannah leading the communications and marketing efforts, I am confident in our ability to meaningfully engage with audiences and spotlight the best of what Reynolda offers.”
“As a Winston-Salem native, I have long admired Reynolda and its enduring presence in our community,” said Hannah Callaway. “I am thrilled to be joining the Reynolda team and look forward to continuing their work of engaging with diverse audiences who discover beauty and connection when they visit the museum and gardens.”
Callaway holds a Bachelor of Science in communication studies with a minor in English from Appalachian State University. In addition, she has completed coursework for a Master of Arts in communication studies at UNC Greensboro.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
