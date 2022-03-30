HAMILTON arrives at Tanger Center

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is wrapping up its inaugural Broadway season with one of the biggest plays that has hit Broadway in the last decade. HAMILTON is slated to take over the Tanger Center, located at 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro, from April 6-24, 2022, except Mondays, with evening and matinee shows still available.
“Our inaugural Broadway season set an industry record with 17,414 season seat members in its first year. It is a credit to the tremendous response from our community and the efforts of our Broadway partners — Nederlander and PFM (Professional Facilities Management) — that we are able to bring the blockbuster ‘HAMILTON’ to the Tanger Center stage in our first year,” said Andrew Brown, public relations manager.
The original musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, focuses on the story of the American founding father and first secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Through a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, the musical leads the audience on a journey along with Hamilton, a few other revolutionaries, as they look to leave their mark on a new nation impacting culture, politics, and democracy. With direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by UNCSA graduate Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.
With the above mentioned accolades and blockbuster names, it surprises no one that there are people who would pay more than they should to make sure they were in the building for the performance. Tickets went on sale to the public in December 2021 with prices ranging from $49 to $199 for premium seats, and a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account.
In mid-March, Tanger sent out a media release saying, “there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly inflated prices. Tanger Center encourages patrons to be diligent and exercise safe ticket-buying practices. TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Tanger Center Ticket Office, and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office are the ONLY official and authorized primary sellers of HAMILTON tickets. Most tickets will not exceed $249 (plus applicable fees), with a select number of premium seats available for each performance.”
A problem Tanger must have foreseen, as producer Jeffrey Seller warned in their December 2021 media release that, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Greensboro engagement should be made through TangerCenter.com.”
The center has held lotteries throughout the season in an effort to ensure that all Triad residents have access to shows, despite ticket prices, rising gas prices, or one’s current economic circumstance. Digital lotteries typically run in conjunction with the show’s first performance with a certain number of tickets available for every performance for a discounted price. In this case, there will be 40 tickets for every HAMILTON performance for $10 each.
“The lotteries are wonderful opportunities that make Broadway accessible for everyone. This year, four shows have had lotteries including Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, RENT, and now HAMILTON. These tour lotteries follow the tradition that started in New York many years ago,” Brown said.
The lottery first opened on Friday, March 25, with subsequent lotteries beginning each Friday and closing the Thursday before the show. Those participating are notified by Thursday evening and have two hours to claim and pay for up to two tickets. To learn more about how the lottery works, visit TangerCenter.com/lottery.
Brown is pleased with the impact the Tanger Center has had on the Triad.
“We were thrilled with the community response to our first season and we look forward to building on it going forward,” he said. “It’s been exciting to see the Tanger Center draw capacity crowds to downtown Greensboro and generate huge economic impact for the Piedmont Triad region.”
He’s not the only one pleased. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has also been instrumental in bringing Tanger, which is owned and operated by the city, to the Triad.
“The success of Tanger has exceeded our expectations. We delivered on all our promises. It is a huge economic generator and cultural destination,” she said.
With a new season on the horizon, Brown said the response about the upcoming shows from season ticket holders and the community has been phenomenal.
“Our Broadway partners have delivered another spectacular lineup of award-winning national touring Broadway productions for our second season. It’s a great mix of Triad premieres including Disney’s Frozen, Beetlejuice, and Ain’t Too Proud as well as some traditional fan favorites like Cats,” he said.
The 2022-2023 “Dare to Dream” season includes Pretty Woman, Jagged Little Pill, Cats, The Book of Mormon, Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, and Disney’s FROZEN. Mean Girls will also premiere in September 2022.
There’s no question that the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts opened to the Triad with a bang but Brown hopes to keep up the momentum they’ve garnered in their first year.
“To date, the Tanger Center has already hosted more than 170 events and 300,000 patrons in its first seven months,” he said. “We will continue to offer a diverse variety of live entertainment, Broadway touring productions, comedy shows, Greensboro Symphony concerts, and Guilford College Bryan Series events so that everyone will have an opportunity to experience this amazing state-of-the-art venue.”
