HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 – The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame announces the launch of its Home Furnishings Leadership Institute at High Point University on February 20 to 24, 2022. Each year, 25 emerging leaders will be selected from a nominated pool of candidates for a challenging seminar of peer learning based on the practice of successful home furnishings leadership.
A critical element of the mission of the Hall of Fame is to inspire a new class of leaders. The Leadership Institute begins the process of training emerging leaders and builds on industry recognition as a Paul Broyhill Future Leader, an endowed award given by the Broyhill Family Foundation.
High Point University was selected by the Hall of Fame because of its reputation for providing students with hands-on experience through multiple disciplines and opportunities, and because it resides in the Furniture Capital of the World™.
“High Point University is the premier life skills university,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “This in part means helping students understand that successful individuals must live in a continuum of learning. This is why partnering with the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame is a natural fit.”
The Leadership Institute will focus on the four pillars of leadership life skills as agents of change: vision, communication, execution and culture. Select faculty from the Phillips School of Business and the Nido R. Qubein School of Communications will lead a combination of lectures and discussions. Participants who attend three institutes will be honored as a Home Furnishings Leadership Institute Fellow and will be awarded a graduation certificate and digital badge. Classes and discussion groups will utilize the new state of the art Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center on the HPU campus. Room and board at the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel are included with tuition.
“When we first became familiar with the power and impact of the prestigious Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young President’s Organization and Chief Executives Organization – attended by many leaders in the industry – we recognized the value for the sharing of ideas gained through focused tutorial seminars,” says Karen McNeill, CEO of the Hall of Fame. “This is for serious emerging leaders across the industry who aspire to C-suite positions and who want to be exposed to new ways of thinking and problem solving. There is no other program like this offered in our industry.”
Nominations will open on Sept. 7, 2021 and close on Oct. 31, 2021.
# # #
About High Point University:
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,600 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2021 edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Best College Dorms (No. 1), Most Beautiful Campus (No. 9), Best Career Services (No. 19) and Most Active Student Government (No. 19). For 10 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
# # #
About the Hall of Fame:
The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., is an industry-wide organization founded to preserve its history, to celebrate exceptional individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the U.S. home furnishings industry, and to inspire a new class of innovation and leadership. Membership includes eligibility to nominate candidates for consideration by the Selection Committee, and the opportunity to help preserve the history and heritage of the industry. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, funds support our history and leadership programming. The organization currently is based in High Point, North Carolina, at 202 Neal Place, Suite 101, and can be reached at 336.882.5900. Watch for ongoing developments and details about the grand opening of a new permanent home, which is targeted for 2023.
