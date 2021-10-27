H-Excellent: Family-friendly, horror podcast casts spell over the Triad

Becky McLaughlin, of Winston-Salem, longed for a podcast to listen to that not only interested her but her children as well. “There aren’t any podcasts out there designed for the whole family, so anytime we had a long car ride there would always be bickering on what to listen to and someone would always end up unhappy in the end.”
The mother of three decided to do something about it.
“I thought it would be a fun project to write my own scripted narrative podcast for families of all ages to enjoy.”
The Witch in the Woods is a family-friendly horror podcast that premiered this past August and will consist of 12-full episodes that come out every Thursday, with extra content for Patreon members and a Halloween special. The story follows four children as they seek out the witch in the woods on a dare. They befriend her and her familiars: a fastidious dog named Barnaby and a snarky cat named Grimalkin. To prove to their friends that they’ve visited the witch, Barnaby and Grimalkin tell them supernatural stories and spine-chilling tales. As season one unfolds, the children find themselves trapped in a scary story of their own when faced with a supernatural threat. Aimed at a middle-grade/young adult audience and featuring classic tales such as The Hook Hand, The Vanishing Hitchhiker, and Bloody Mary, this podcast balances laugh-out-loud humor with gasp-out loud spookiness.
“In the beginning, I just wanted a way to tell scary stories. I imagined it very much in the vein of Tales from the Crypt where a spooky host introduces scary stories and then says something humorous in between to break up the scary. I started off that way, but I also wanted to have children in the storyline for audience members to relate to, so the core storyline got more involved,” McLaughlin explained. “I also love myths and legends and the history behind them, so in searching around for a host I found one that I knew would be perfect. I don’t want to give anything away for the season one finale, but I’m excited to reveal who our witch truly is. I’m basing a lot of the core storyline in history and keeping close to the myths and legends, but I’m imagining a bit of what might have happened to these ancient creatures since the last time they were written about. Season one is just the beginning of an epic journey with our characters, one that will determine the fate of humans, and I’m so excited to keep laying out the story.”
Teamwork makes the dream work, especially in the field of performing arts. With the help of her grade school friend, Caitlin Stafford, McLaughlin, a former theatre student, put herself and her work out there for recognition. Stafford, who received her BFA in Acting and co-founded Spirit Gum Theatre Company, encouraged her to submit a script to a contest in New York.
“She is the one who pushed me to submit work for a playscript contest in New York, which turned my play Stay for Dinner into a published finalist for the 2019 Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Festival. She pushed me into being the best I can be and showed me the potential I have if I believe in myself the way she does. So if it wasn’t for her The Witch of the Woods wouldn’t be where it is today,” McLaughlin shared. “I’m also so lucky to have creative friends who are willing to jump in on a project and give it their all, and I’m so grateful to the people who put in the time and effort to make this story come to life. In the end, we had almost 30 contributors for season one, and all of them just made what I had written better.”
McLaughlin and her team collaborated on perfecting their unique twist on storytelling through the characters’ dialogue and actions that were inspired by traditional scary stories. “I’m fascinated on how tales get passed down and told repeatedly, and spooky stories feel like a rite of passage for kids as they grow up. The ‘have you heard the one about…’ as people lean in and whisper around the campfire is my favorite. A podcast was the perfect vehicle to recreate that feeling, and it also allows listeners to use their imagination to fill in the dots, which also controls how scary the stories actually are for listeners,” McLaughlin said. “From the beginning, I wanted the people who worked on the project to have fun, and I wanted to keep the joy I’ve found in creating it. Listeners have always been a bonus, but my meager goals for audience members were surpassed with just the trailer. We’ve been so happy that so many people have tuned in and have left such lovely reviews, and it’s encouraged us to keep it going and create a second season.”
In between seasons, The Witch in the Woods will continue to tell scary stories, read Grimalkin’s fan mail, and in the Halloween Special they will invite people of all ages to send in their own original scary stories that can be turned into mini audio dramas just as they created on the podcast. The production team is hoping individuals send in fan art to put on their YouTube channel once it’s up and running in the next couple of weeks. “We want our audience members to have lots of opportunities to connect with us, and to be a part of the show, but most importantly, our family,” McLaughlin said.
