According to a Police Report - High Point officers arrested three people, and seized handguns and drugs during a suspicious vehicle investigation at a business.

On October 5, 2022 at about 5:05 p.m., officers spotted a suspicious vehicle behind a business located at 114 Greensboro Road. During the investigation, officers seized two handguns, including one that was reported stolen. Officers also seized about 580 grams of marijuana, 5.1 grams of heroin, 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 139 grams of an unknown white powder.

Officers arrested and charged three people.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 2.09.33 PM.png

Paul D. Grainger (W/M, 34 of Winston-Salem) – Charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of schedule I controlled substance

Christopher R. Weldner (W/M, 36 of Greensboro) – Charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, Level 1 trafficking heroin, PWISD methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug sales

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 2.09.39 PM.png

Shanna Smith (W/F, 32 of Winston-Salem) – Charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana, Level 1 trafficking heroin and PWISD methamphetamine Grainger is on post-release supervision with ankle monitoring.

