GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2020) GuilfordWorks is sponsoring a virtual event, “Bounce-Back: Connecting Resources to our Community,” from 11 am to 2 pm, Thursday, August 27. Agencies and organizations dedicated to providing services and activities in our community will be on hand to share information and essential resources available during this pivotal time.
“Bounce-Back: Connecting Resources to our Community,” will feature virtual booths and displays representing various community resources, including:
§ Housing/Utilities
§ Health & Wellness
§ Food Pantries
§ Employment
§ Clothing
§ And More
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from various organizations that provide resources to meet these specific needs. They will then be able to register for services with those respective agencies and receive further support.
Access to “Bounce-Back: Connecting Resources to our Community” can be found at https://guilfordworks.org/bounce-back/. NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd., and High Point at 607 Idol St. — along with other designated sites — will be open to individuals who do not have internet access or a reliable electronic device. Any visitor coming to the NCWorks Career Centers will need to follow health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
For more information about the “Bounce-Back: Connecting Resources to our Community,” virtual event, visit https://guilfordworks.org/bounce-back/.
