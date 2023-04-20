Greensboro, NC – Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center (GGF), unequivocally opposes the recent onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced during the 2023 NC General Assembly legislative session including HB 673 which would make drag performances illegal on public property or in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.
The proposed ban on drag performances is a clear attack on the LGBTQ community, and it sends a message that our identities and expressions are not valued or respected. This legislation will create a more hostile and unwelcoming environment for LGBTQ individuals and will have long-lasting negative effects on mental health and well-being. Drag performances are a form of self-expression and have been an integral part of our culture for decades. These shows provide a safe space for performers and audience members to explore their identities and celebrate diversity in all its forms.
“When a young queer person sees a drag queen, they might think, if that towering person in a mermaid-cut sequin gown can do that, then maybe I can make it one more day at school in the face of those bullies- as opposed to ending my life”, says Brenda the Drag Queen, host of Green Queen Bingo.
Green Queen Bingo is the longest running drag event in North Carolina. Since 2004 Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center has produced Green Queen Bingo and raised over $700,000 to support the LGBTQ community. Tens of thousands of people have attended Green Queen Bingo making it a staple of the Greensboro community. Green Queen Bingo will be held on Friday April 21st at Piedmont Hall. We encourage the community to attend Green Queen Bingo and other drag events in our community to show your support for drag performers.
“We demand that our lawmakers protect the rights and freedoms of all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The LGBTQ community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we will not rest until we achieve full equality and inclusion in all aspects of society”, says Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center.
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center is a member of the
NC is Ready coalition led by Equality Nc and Campaign for Southern Equality. Please follow NC is Ready for up-to-date information about anti-LGBTQ bills and action alerts. To date, bills restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth SB 639, SB 560, SB641, bills excluding transgender students from school sports SB 631/HB 574, SB 636, bills censoring discussion of LGBTQ+ Identity and racial justice from school curriculum SB 49, HB 187, and a bill to ban drag performances HB 673 have been introduced.
About Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center
Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center is a nonprofit organization with the mission to unite community through philanthropy and programs that advance equality and inclusion for LGBTQ people. We envision a thriving LGBTQ community that elevates all.
Learn more about Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center at guilfordgreenfoundation.org, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and sign up for their Newsletter.
