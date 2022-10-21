Guilford Glows Green for Veterans During Operation Greenlight, November 7-13
Board of County Commissioners encourages community to join the nationwide effort by displaying a green light in their entryway or window
Guilford County, NC – Guilford County will glow green for veterans November 7-13, 2022 as the county joins communities across the nation to light buildings in green for Operation Green Light, a national effort to shine a light of support and appreciation for our veterans, and to illuminate the unique challenges faced by military veterans and their families and the resources available at the local, state, and federal level to support them.
Both Guilford County courthouses and other county buildings will be illuminated in green and displaying green lights through November 13, and at Thursday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting, the Board passed a resolution calling officially recognizing on the whole community to join the effort by illuminating buildings and homes, or just simply changing one light bulb to a green bulb to show veterans they are seen, appreciated, and supported.
“More than 29,000 veterans call Guilford County home and whether you illuminate an entire building or home, display an exterior green light for neighbors and passersby to see, or simply change out an interior light to spark conversation with family and friends, every single green light will show our veterans and their families that their service mattered and we are grateful for their sacrifices,” said Guilford County At-Large Commissioner Kay Cashion. “While veterans and their families may face unique challenges, they do not do so alone. It is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”
The Guilford County Veterans Service Office offers a wide variety of resources for veterans and their families and is part of a nationwide network of programs at the county, state, and federal level specifically designated to assist veterans and their families.
Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtags #GuilfordGlowsGreen and #OperationGreenLight.
“By shining the green light, we’re expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, at home.” said Robert Shelly, Guilford County Veterans Services Director. “At a time when our country is faced with so many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked, and sacrificed their lives fighting to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support. I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families.”
Operation Green Light is a national collaborative initiative between Guilford County and its Guilford County Veteran Services Office, the North Carolina Association of Counties (NCACC), the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veteran Services Officers. It is building upon a successful effort in 2021 by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.
“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”
While Operation Green Light is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Learn more, including links to resources for veterans and the “Thank a Vet” veteran discount program, by visiting bit.ly/GuilfordGlowsGreen.
