Guilford For All wants unused jail funds spent on school employees

“When the biggest employer in the area is paying poverty wages, it hurts all of us and our economy,” said Casey Thomas at a Wednesday rally held by Guilford for All in front of the Guilford County Detention Center on Edgeworth Street in downtown Greensboro.
That employer is Guilford County Schools.
Thomas and four other speakers, addressing more than 50 supporters in the 90-degree weather, argued that one way to pay school employees “a living wage” was to divert money currently not being used by the jail they were standing in front of.
“We believe that all people deserve at least fifteen an hour,” said Thomas. “Nobody should be working two or three jobs just to get by. There’s an additional amount of money in the sheriff’s budget, and it’s really just going to pay vacant positions. [The jail is] is funded for 950 people but holds about 664 on any given day. So, we have these vacant positions that are here, and I cannot understand why it would be difficult to move money from vacant positions to pay real live people who are working real jobs.”
An online petition titled County Commission: Invest in Educators, Not Incarceration is being distributed by Guilford for All and the Guilford County Association of Educators.
Its opening paragraph states:
“For too long, Guilford County has over-invested in incarceration and underinvested in education. Teacher assistants, cafeteria workers, and custodians are leaving the profession to work elsewhere. An estimated 80% of our 5,000 custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants, bus drivers, and other support staff don’t make $15/hr. Sixty-eight percent are Black. We can do better than that.”
Citing “41 vacant positions at the Guilford County Detention Center, which was built to house way more inmates than it does,” the form letter to the County Commissioners states that, while Guilford County has consistently budgeted for a daily average of 950 detainees, but only held a daily average of 660 in the 2019 Fiscal Year. “Many of those positions will only be filled if we incarcerate far more county residents. Last year, our county prioritized $295,000 on an armored vehicle with seized funds that could have been used for additional investments in education. Eliminating 20 of the 41 vacant positions would free up $1.2 million that could be reallocated to our frontline educators.”
The form letter concludes by calling on the Board “to reallocate funding for half of the vacant jail positions to raises for teacher assistants, custodians, cafeteria workers, teachers, and bus drivers. Our students deserve educators who only need one job to survive.”
The petition, which had gathered over 1,000 signatures as of Monday, was started after County Manager Michael Halford declined to support Superintendent Sharon Contreras’ full supplemental funding request in his recommended budget. The $13 million he recommended for Guilford County Schools was only a third of what the Board of Education asked for in the budget approved in early May.
Another speaker at Wednesday’s rally, Cecile Crawford, asked those attending or watching the livestream to “make the county commissioners know that you prize education over incarceration and you want unused detention money to be used better.” She then spoke of the people she called “the backbone of our schools.”
“These are the bus drivers that transport our children safely to and from school. These are the cafeteria works that nourish our children with food and smiles, and care. These are the teachers’ assistants in oversized classrooms that help our teachers’ function and educate our children. These are the people who keep our schools clean – in the middle of a pandemic, we should understand just how important that is,” Crawford said. “Each and every one of these positions should be treated with dignity. The people who serve our children food shouldn’t have to worry about if they’ll be able to put food on their own tables. People who clean our schools before the lights go out shouldn’t have to go home and wonder if their own lights will be on when they get there.”
The most personal speech was from Tyler Walker, who described himself as someone “who grew up very poor and very small,” with “shoes that liked to talk back to you from the soles.” Because of this, said Walker, his school bus “wasn’t always the most hospitable place for a young person in my circumstances.” But then what he described as “something magical” happened.
“I walked on the bus, and my bus driver, Miss Kiesha, stood up behind me, and she looked into each one of those kids’ eyes, and said ‘the next one of you that messes with him is gonna have to answer to me.’ Now, she put the fear of God into those kids because they never did it again. And something just magical happened to me. I was no longer dreading going to school. I was looking forward to it. I was no longer bullied. I had friends. It was an incredible, essential important thing for me that my bus driver did. Who among us does not have a story exactly like that? Who among us does not have a Miss Kiesha? As 2020 has taught us, over and over again, these people, these incredible unsung heroes, are essential, and they deserve everything we can do for them.”
Walker also said, “we’re not here to attack the County Commissioners; we are here today to let them know that if they are willing to stand for the Miss Kiesha’s of our community, we are willing to stand with them, we are willing to fight with them, to do everything that we can to provide for the unsung heroes of our community who have always provided for us. Because fifteen dollars an hour, that’s the bare minimum, and if we can’t do that, what are we doing?”
The rally concluded with Casey Thomas urging supporters to sign up to speak in person at the next County Commissioners Meeting, which will be held Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Old County Courthouse at 301 W. Washington Street in downtown Greensboro.
