Greensboro, N.C. – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is increasing access and hours to its park visitor center. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by- park basis.
Beginning September 4, 2020, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park will reopen access to:
- the park visitor center (lobby, information desk, exhibit area and restrooms) with a return to normal hours of operation, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm daily.
In addition, the following spaces continue to be available:
- The 254-acre park grounds, trails and tour road, and Greensboro Greenway access are open and accessible to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed:
- The visitor center theater (park film); and
- The America’s National Parks retail store. (Our operational partner has suspended operations.)
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.
A safe and enjoyable park experience at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.
- Virtual park visitors are also invited to: View the park film: “Another Such Victory,” which is available on the park’s website,https://www.nps.gov/guco/learn/photosmultimedia/multimedia.htm.
- Take a Digital Ranger Tour: Go along with a Park Ranger in our 10 videos showcasing pivotal moments of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. These videos provide over an hour of history to anyone with internet access.https://www.nps.gov/guco/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtour.htm
- Earn a Digital Junior Ranger Badge: Junior Rangers can now digitally explore the park’s museum and earn a special digital Junior Ranger badge. This is a great educational opportunity for students. https://www.nps.gov/guco/learn/kidsyouth/beajuniorranger.htm
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/guco/index.htmand social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on http://www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.