GREENSBORO, NC – Beginning Monday August 10, 2020, until further notice, the Connector Path between Tour Stop 6 of the park and Nathanael Greene Drive at the Greensboro Science Center and Country Park is temporarily closed due to ongoing construction and public safety concerns. Detour access is available for recreationists between the City of Greensboro’s Country Park’s Veterans Memorial and the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park’s Winston Monument (Tour Stop 4).
The City of Greensboro has requested the park’s collaboration in ensuring visitor safety while the Greensboro Science Center’s overflow parking and new Pygmy Hippopotamus Complex construction projects are completed. Avoid the construction zone. Walking in the construction area is hazardous and delays project completion. Do not attempt to pass the barrier or use the woods along the connector trail. Copperheads and other poisonous snakes and plants live in the wooded areas of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and Country Park and create additional safety concerns for visitors.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park hours of operation for the Tour Road, parking lots, and Comfort Station are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Visitor Center remains closed.
In addition, the 254-acre park grounds, trails and tour road, and Greensboro Greenway access continue to be available and accessible to the public.
