RALEIGH – T-Bone steaks topped the dinner menu Thursday night at the home of Reba Siler of Julian as she and her husband celebrated their win of a $104,596 Fast Play jackpot.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said Siler. “I’m still processing it. My husband and I decided to go to the store and buy some tickets, and the rest is history!”
She played the $5 Rockin’ Bingo game at the RD Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Julian on Wednesday. In the Fast Play game, $5 tickets win half of the jackpot at the time of the win.
Siler, a retired postal clerk, said one of her storage houses needed fixing, and now she’s got the money to do it.
“It’s going toward some much needed home repairs,” she said. “And the rest we’re just going to save for our long-term care because we’re both retired.”
Siler claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $74,003.
“Oh, it feels great!” she exclaimed. “I am so happy, I couldn’t even sleep last night. But I did take out two T-bone steaks and I’m going to make a great dinner!”
Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $32 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.