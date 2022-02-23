Guilford County settles with anti-choice protesters, GSO does not

A prominent conservative advocacy group and Guilford County have settled a lawsuit over anti-choice “prayer walkers” arrested for violating the county’s Stay-at-Home order of March through April 2020.
The suit brought by the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, continues against the City of Greensboro.
The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the ADF as a “hate group” because “it has supported the idea that being LGBTQ+ should be a crime in the U.S. and abroad and believes that is OK to put LGBTQ+ people in prison for engaging in consensual sex. It has also supported laws that required the forced sterilization of transgender Europeans.”
Last week’s ADF press release stated that Guilford County “also agreed to pay $15,000 toward the pro-life members’ attorneys’ fees, and to uphold citizens’ First Amendment rights in any future proclamation order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
On April 14, 2020, a complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina by attorney Scott Gaylord of Elon University School of Law and ADF counsels Denise Harle, Kevin Theriot, and Elissa Graves.
Named as defendants were the City of Greensboro and Guilford County. The listed plaintiffs are Global Impact Ministries, Inc; Justin Reeder; Carl Ubinas; Jason Oesterreich; Isaiah Burner; Andre Gonzalez; Leroy Stokes Jr.; Richard Whittier and Jon McAttee.
The complaint alleges plaintiffs were arrested “for engaging in peaceful prayer outside an abortion facility” and describes Global Impact Ministries as doing business as Love Life, “a charitable and religious entity” based in Charlotte.
Reeder founded Love Life in 2016. Since then, it has targeted abortion clinics across North Carolina, and Greensboro’s only remaining one is in its crosshairs. In a video, posted by Love Life on May 31, 2017, and shared by the Huffington Post, Reeder said that abortion is “more a man’s issue than a woman’s issue.”
On Nov. 20, 2019, Love Life brought what Greensboro Police estimated as around 800 “prayer marchers” to A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro on Randleman Road.
On March 28, 2020, Reeder, Ubinas, Oesterreich, and Burner were arrested for defying Guilford County’s newly-enacted stay-at-home order by assembling there. On that day, there were no clinic volunteers to escort patients through the anti-abortion gauntlet, as they stayed at home in compliance with the order.
Prior to his arrest, Reeder livestreamed that the group had just talked to “a young man” whose girlfriend was inside the clinic. They alleged that the woman had been prescribed the abortion pill, and expressed satisfaction at having allegedly persuaded her boyfriend to “attempt to convince her to reverse it.”
Although the controversial procedure sometimes called “chemical abortion reversal” has been touted by conservative lawmakers, a clinical study by the peer-reviewed journal Obstetrics & Gynecology declared it ineffective and highly dangerous.
Shortly after Reeder described that conversation, Lt. Daniel Knott and Sgt. Eric Goodykoontz arrived and told the men to return to their vehicles. The four refused and were arrested for violating the Stay-at-Home order. All except Burner were also charged with attempting to Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Public Officer.
On March 30, 2020, Reeder, Oesterreich, and Burner returned to the clinic and were arrested for the second time in 48 hours. Arrested with them were Gonzalez, Whittier, McAttee, and Stokes.
The next day, Greensboro police chief Brian James released a video statement: “As you know, we are fighting a worldwide pandemic; and we’re fighting it right here in Guilford County. Our goal is to gain compliance and not to make arrests, so I ask you to please help everyone, and help your community, by staying at home to reduce the spread.”
Reeder also released a video, stating: “I want to make it clear that we are not protesting, we are prayer walking.”
In their complaint, ADF attorneys state: “Love Life has a strict code of conduct that limits each volunteer prayer walking participant to prayer only. Prayer walkers are not allowed to engage abortion-minded mothers or any individuals present advocating for abortion. Prayer walkers do not carry signs and are asked to engage in silent prayer as they walk.”
As previously reported, this writer has observed protesters wearing Love Life’s green t-shirts carrying signs and banners and exhorting arriving patients via amplified sound systems.
While the plaintiffs did not do any of that, their lawsuit may determine whether advocating “abortion reversal” was a lawful reason for defying the stay-at-home order.
Or it may not, as the city’s arguments have instead focused on the fact that most of those arrested traveled from outside Guilford County.
The complaint alleges that, in an April 1, 2020 phone call, City Attorney Chuck Watts told, Harle, ADF counsel, that under the order, individuals may travel by foot but not by car to engage in an “outdoor activity,” and doing so was a violation of the order to travel from outside Guilford County.”
In an April 2, 2020 email to Harle, Watts reiterated that “travel is the problem,” as plaintiffs could have instead chosen to “prey [sic] and speak at home.”
The complaint acknowledges that only Stokes, Pastor of Destiny Christian Center on Randleman Road, resides in Greensboro.
But Section 44-45 states that the Stay-at-Home order exemption for “Essential Businesses and Operations” expressly permitted “Human Services Operations” to continue in Guilford County. In addition, states the complaint, the order defined “Essential Travel” as including “travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.”
The complaint alleges that all seven plaintiffs suffered financial loss, reputational damage, and emotional distress from their arrests and that Reeder, a licensed foster parent, was forced to disclose his arrest to his caseworker.
It also states that on Nov. 30, 2020, and after the plaintiffs each completed 10 hours of community service, all charges were dismissed.
The complaint concludes by asking that the Court award “all appropriate damages, including compensatory and nominal, for the violation of Love Life’s and Plaintiff Individuals’ constitutional and statutory rights” and “award Love Life and Plaintiff Individuals costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorneys’ fees.”
Interim Guilford County Attorney Matt Mason has stated that the county is satisfied with the settlement, but declined to comment further.
Attorneys for the City of Greensboro have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that ADF’s claim that the Stay-at-Home order violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights fails, due to the order being “a proper exercise of the government’s broad powers during an emergency situation.”
That motion is currently pending before U.S. District Judge William Osteen, Jr.
Meanwhile, Love Life contains to bring its “prayer walkers” and “sidewalk advocates” to the clinic.
On February 12, 144 men, women, and children wearing the organization’s trademarked green t-shirts gathered in the back parking lot of the restaurant overlooking the clinic, where an amplified preacher spoke of adding “the abortionist” to “the trophy room of Christ.” He then explained that by this he meant religious conversion, and asked those assembled to pray for the clinic’s doctors, staff, and volunteer escorts, as well as patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.