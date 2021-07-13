GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – Guilford County’s federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), designed to assist people financially affected by COVID-19, will be available to all eligible county residents beginning July 9. The program will now include residents who live in Greensboro city limits. City residents who previously applied to the City’s ERAP program do not need to reapply.
The county’s ERAP program provides assistance with rent and utilities, including electricity, water and sewer, trash removal, natural gas, propane, and Internet service to help mitigate the financial impact to households due to COVID-19.
How to Apply:
· In Person – 8 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays at either of these locations:
o Department of Health and Human Services
1203 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC, 27405
o Department of Social Services
325 E. Russell Ave.
High Point, NC, 27260
· By Phone – 336-641-3000
· Online – www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.