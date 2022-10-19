Guilford County Opens 15 Early Voting Sites October 20
Early voting available October 20 – November 5
Guilford County, NC – Guilford County will open 15 early voting locations across the county on Thursday, October 20 in advance of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Early voting begins Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. and ends Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Site schedules include:
- Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room in the Old Guilford County Courthouse:
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays
- 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
- All other sites:
- 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, Oct. 30
- 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Visit the Guilford County Elections website for exact dates, times, and addresses.
“We have a number of federal, state, and local races on the ballot in this election and anticipate a robust voter turnout,” said Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt. “Early Voting allows voters to pick a location, day, and time during this two-weeks and two-days period from October 20 through November 5 that is most convenient for them, including weekend hours.”
For Guilford County voters who are not already registered to vote, Same-Day Registration is available during Early Voting only. Voters registering same-day must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of residence. Residents can use the North Carolina Board of Elections Voter Search Tool to determine if they are registered to vote in North Carolina.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registered voters must go to their assigned precincts to vote when voting on Election Day. Same-day registration is not available on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
To view a sample ballot, frequently asked questions, and access additional elections information, visit www.guilfordelections.org. Residents may also call 641-3836 with questions and can sign up for the Guilford County Elections’ text notification list by texting GCVOTE to 91896.
