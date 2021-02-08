RALEIGH – Harold Wortham of Greensboro found himself the winner of a $750,000 Jumbo Bucks top prize.
He purchased his winning $10 ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.
Wortham claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $530,628.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 100X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $32 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
