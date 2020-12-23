RALEIGH – Michael Martin of Julian plans to spread some Christmas cheer to his family by sharing his $100,000 Ruby Red 7s prize.
“It’s pretty incredible,” said Martin as he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “Totally unexpected.”
Martin, a merchandising manager, purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Murphy Express on South Main Street in High Point.
“You never think it’s going to happen to you and you have to keep staring at it,” he recalled. “It’s been a rough year for everybody but it feels good to walk away from here a little more comfortable.”
After required federal and state tax withholdings, Martin took home $70,756.
“I plan to share winnings with some family here at Christmas,” he said of his upcoming plans for the winnings.
The rest will go towards paying bills and savings for his daughters’ futures.
“We started savings accounts for our two youngest daughters and we’ve got a goal in mind that we’re trying to achieve by the time they’re 18,” said Martin. “This will go a long way to boost those savings accounts.”
Ruby Red 7s launched in January with four top prizes of $4 million and eight $100,000 prizes. One $100,000 prize remains to be won. Since all top prizes have been won, the lottery has begun steps to end the game.
Since all top prizes have been won, the lottery has begun steps to end the game.
