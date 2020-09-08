RALEIGH – Robert Carlton of Greensboro scored the $4,000,000 top prize when he tried his luck on a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.
Carlton purchased his lucky $20 ticket from Sandy Ridge Mart on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.
He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Carlton had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and took home $1,698,006 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
The 100X The Cash game launched in March 2019 with four top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. One $4 million top prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be won.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $31.9 million made a difference in Guilford County in 2019, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
