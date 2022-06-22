Guilford County DA & Greensboro Officials respond to statements by attorney and council candidate

“Some people have practiced law for 20 years and still don’t know about grand juries,” said Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump to YES! Weekly.
Crump was referring to statements made by attorney Amiel Rossabi and his wife Katie following the indictment of GPD officer Matthew Hamilton for manslaughter. Mr. Rossabi is Hamilton’s attorney and the attorney for the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association. Mrs. Rossabi is running for Greensboro City Council.
On November 19, Hamilton fatally shot the unarmed Joseph Lopez after a report of breaking and entering. On June 6, a Guilford County Grand Jury indicted Hamilton for manslaughter.
In a press release, Amiel Rossabi stated that Crump “knew that I represented Officer Hamilton; yet, she chose to present this case to the grand jury without giving me any notice to be able to request that Officer Hamilton give evidence.”
“Why would I need to inform him that the case is going to the Grand Jury?” Crump asked.
She denied that either the former officer, who was fired from the GPD shortly after the indictment, or his attorney, would have had an opportunity to “give evidence” to the grand jury.
“In the state of North Carolina, defendants are not allowed to testify in a grand jury, just like District Attorneys are not allowed to go in there. People just need to know what the law is.”
By her own admission, Crump rarely speaks to the press, and never talks about pending cases.
“That’s the way it should be. No one should talk about pending cases. Not the state, not the defense, not city council.”
She said she was speaking to a journalist not to discuss the case, but statements in Mr. Rossabi’s press release and a speech Mrs. Rossabi made to Greensboro City Council the day after the indictment.
“I do want to clear up a lot of misconceptions that people have. It’s always hard when people don’t know what the law is.”
In her speech to Council, Mrs. Rossabi called the indictment “a direct result of district attorney Avery Crump and the majority of city council kowtowing to self-serving, police-hating fringe groups.” She also stated, “we do not need a district attorney who abdicates her authority to the grand jury for political motives at the expense of these officers’ careers.”
Crump responded to this by explaining how the grand jury process works in North Carolina.
“For any officer-involved shooting that leads to a fatality, there is always the request that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation come investigate the case. So we don’t have to worry about any biases from the police department investigating one of their own.”
After the SBI investigates, said Crump, they deliver a report to the DA’s office.
“I read that. If there is video involved, I watch all the videos. There are a couple of other people in the office who are also involved. Then a decision is made. It is based off the information given to us because the DA’s office doesn’t investigate the cases. That decision was to have the case presented to the grand jury. Such a decision is made for every felony charged in NC. The grand jury only determines if there is enough probable cause to go forward on the bill of indictment charge that is presented to them. They do not make a determination of anyone’s guilt or innocence.”
She said a case is presented to the jurors by the law enforcement agency that investigated it, which in this case was the SBI.
“Their agent went in and presented the case. When someone says, why can’t a defendant go in and testify, it’s not allowed in the state of North Carolina. When people say that, you always want to say, please, know the law.”
She scoffed at the suggestion that the city council might have influenced the decision to send this case to the grand jury.
“This office does not interact with city council, especially about cases such as this. They would not influence me, just as I don’t influence them. They are the local entity; we are state employees.”
Members of city council and the city attorney also commented on any claim or implication that the city influenced the indictment, as well as other statements by Katie Rossabi.
When speaking to council, Mrs. Rossabi condemned those who “want the body-worn camera footage edited and released with their rhetoric attached, telling our citizens what to think.”
Both Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and District 3’s Justin Outling, Vaughan’s mayoral challenger in the July 26 general election, said they had no idea what Rossabi was referring to. YES! Weekly reached out for clarification. In email, Mrs. Rossabi stated:
“There are numerous examples of the City Council seeking a release of the BWC [body-worn camera] footage only to them so that they can comment to the public and release what they choose to release, whether they admit it now or not.”
“Mrs. Rossabi’s comments are a gross misrepresentation of council’s position on bodyworn camera video,” Vaughan replied.
City Attorney Chuck Watts elaborated.
“I would say that her assessment of the council as aggressively trying to prevent public disclosure until they have seen the video and taken the opportunity to color subsequent perception is unfair.”
In the Lopez case, wrote Watts, council simply requested that the court release the full videos to the public. “All agreed that no comment should be made until after the public has had the chance to see and digest the video.”
Watts also referred to Amiel Rossabi’s position as attorney for the Greensboro Police Officer’s Association. “If she gets elected, is she going to be a mouthpiece for Mr. Rossabi? That will require a delicate dance.”
Katie Rossabi’s most controversial statement might be that “we don’t need the city council, the citizen’s review board or fringe groups making decisions about proper police procedure when they do not have police training or experience.”
Outling commented on what Rossabi’s critics have described as suggesting, “only the police should police the police.”
“I respectfully disagree. Others do, and there’s one on city council who repeatedly says the same thing, but to me, the police are a major part of the city and the city budget. Just as we would not say we should not concern ourselves with water or transportation. I disagree that we should not oversee anything with regard to police.”
Outling cited how some North Carolina cities require an officer to utter a warning before a shot is fired. “Whether or not you agree there should be such a policy, that’s the type of thing that’s appropriate for a city council to develop policies and procedures on. What’s the appropriate standard for use of force? The city council should be determining that question.”
Kay Brown, who is a member of the Police Community Review Board (PCRB) on the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC), addressed Katie Rossabi’s reference to “the citizen’s review board.” Brown called Ms. Rossabi “yet another status quo politician that believes that the community should not have a voice in how it is run,” and alleged that Rossabi “seems to be happy to have nothing more than a police state, that would include an erasure of freedom for everyone who isn’t one of her elite political friends.”
Brown alleges that Rossabi “makes these ridiculous statements in public for the cameras, then tap dances to get invited into BIPOC spaces so she can make false promises of support. Katie should have actually spent more time showing up to meetings and asking questions. If she did, she would know that the review board hasn’t seen a case in over a year, we have been stalled by the city attorney and can’t seem to make it onto the mayor’s agenda to have concerns addressed.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
