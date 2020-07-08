Greensboro, NC — Today, Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips (R-Guilford) endorsed Troy Lawson for his bid to be the next District 5 Guilford County Commissioner.
“After working alongside Troy over the past several years, I know he is the right choice to replace me on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners,” Chairman Phillips said. “He has the experience to work through the many important issues that come before the Board and will make decisions that benefit all of Guilford County. As a fellow board member of Gate City Charter Academy in E. Greensboro, I have witnessed his ability to collaborate with others, help build a school that exceeds the needs of our community, and is dedicated to supporting faculty and staff to ensure all of our students' needs are met.
“He further has a record of building a collaborative environment that is essential to getting things done in Guilford County,” Phillips continued. “All of these skills will serve him, the Board of Commissioners, and Guilford County well. That's why I am happy to endorse my friend Troy Lawson to represent District 5 on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. He’s the right person, at the right time. I’m with him!“
Phillips endorsement of Lawson continues the momentum his campaign has received since his announcement and primary victory. Lawson has been endorsed by Lt. Governor Candidate Mark Robinson, 6th District Congressional Candidate Lee Haywood, Congressman Mark Walker, Civil Rights leader Clarence Henderson, and many more to come.
