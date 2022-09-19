Guilford County All-Way Stop Coming Wednesday to Jamestown 

 JAMESTOWN – This week, the intersection of Kivett Drive and Riverdale Drive will be converted to an all-way stop. The intersection currently requires only traffic on Riverdale Drive to stop. The change is being implemented to improve safety.  

Crews will be at the intersection on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for preinstallation work. The switch will start on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 3 p.m., weather permitting. 

Converting intersections into all-way stops have shown to reduce total crashes by 68%. As a reminder, drivers encountering them should follow these rules:  

  • The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way; 
  • When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right; 
  • When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and 
  • Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles. 

Drivers should be alert and use caution when driving in the area. 

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

