Guilford County All-Way Stop Coming Wednesday to Jamestown
JAMESTOWN – This week, the intersection of Kivett Drive and Riverdale Drive will be converted to an all-way stop. The intersection currently requires only traffic on Riverdale Drive to stop. The change is being implemented to improve safety.
Crews will be at the intersection on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for preinstallation work. The switch will start on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Converting intersections into all-way stops have shown to reduce total crashes by 68%. As a reminder, drivers encountering them should follow these rules:
Drivers should be alert and use caution when driving in the area.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
