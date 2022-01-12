Guilford College opens second ECAR house

Twenty Twenty-Two has already become a promising year for Guilford College’s Every Campus a Refuge chapter as they recently announced they secured funding for a second house on campus to hold a greater number of refugees.
Diya Abdo, ECAR founder, Guilford College Professor, and a Palestinian refugee whose family was displaced to Jordan in 1967, graduated from Yarmouk University and joined the Diaspora in the West to receive her Ph.D. in New Jersey. “I was studying when 9/11 happened. I sort of shifted the trajectory of my scholarship since I was studying American literature at the time. After being one of the few Arab/Muslim women on campus, people reached out to me as a spokesperson on the issue,” Abdo said. “That is when I started focusing on Arab and Islamic female writers and Islamic feminism. In 2003, I went back to Jordan to teach and planned to stay there permanently. I experienced a freedom of speech violation since I had published something they found problematic and accused me of being un-Islamic. The board asked me to resign, so I called them out on this problem, and they rescinded their request of my resignation. But at that point, the place had soured for me, so I decided to come back to the US and got a position at Guilford in 2008.”
In January 2016, Abdo took inspiration when reading an article on the Pope, who addressed the concept of radical hospitality. “When the Syrian refugee crisis happened, I felt immobilized. I knew I needed to do something real, especially with my role as a professor. We have a lot of material to work with here on campus, not necessarily financial. I kept going back and forth until I saw an article about Pope Francis calling on every parish to host a refugee family, and I was really inspired by that concept of placing responsibility and hospitality on small communities and not just countries. We have everything a community has and needs to host a family,” Abdo shared. “I brought the idea up to Guilford and they happily agreed to provide a house on campus to host refugees, and that is how ECAR started.”
Guilford College’s ECAR chapter has been able to host 66 refugees from a variety of countries including; Syria, Iraq, Uganda, Venezuela, and most recently Afghanistan. “Because of the most recent crisis in Afghanistan, the effort has expanded to new momentum. That is the work I will be solely focusing on for the New Year since we have such a large number of families coming to Greensboro.”
Abdo was recently awarded the 2021 J.M.K Innovation Prize. The Prize consists of $175,000 over 3 years, which centers on non-profits that are handling pressing matters by supplying financial support. “With this fund, I am able to support the new families coming into the second ECAR home, which can fit up to 12 Afghani individuals,” Abdo said. “Up until this time, the organization has lived under the previous presidential administration, so as you can imagine it has been very challenging to create welcome amidst the policies that disadvantage immigrants and refugees and promote xenophobia. We were blessed to still have managed to recruit other colleges and universities to participate and open housing for refugees around the country.”
Wake Forest University, Lafayette College, Russell Sage College, and Old Dominion University have established an ECAR chapter on their campuses as well, and while Abdo is grateful to them, she believes it is not enough. “I can’t thank the other campuses participating nearly enough, but as a professor, I have so much more I need to do. Higher education service-learning experiences send students into the world. This challenges that by bringing that learning experience to the campus. I appreciate the way this effort forces Higher Ed to use its space. The ideology and importance of feeling you belong came from my grandparents who never felt they belonged. The Palestinians who ended up in Lebanon or Syria who can’t get citizenship,” Abdo shared. “At Guilford, we developed a minor that can do this work for credit, it is under, Forced Migration and Resettlement studies, Center for Principal Problem Solving and Excellency teachings. It is a center here at Guilford that allows us to have these experimental minors. Students work with a family, and essentially handle case management support.”
ECAR partnered with a refugee resettlement agency, Church World Services, as a co-sponsor. “Our job and our students’ jobs are to facilitate career-based services, English as a second language (ESL) classes, transportation, and set up orientation for refugees to become acquainted with their new environment,” Abdo said. “Most refugees when they arrive are taken to their forever home even though they did not choose it, so we provide a softer landing and a stronger beginning. No family will leave our campus until they are able to support themselves. That is our rule. We help them learn about their new surroundings and community. This country has a long way to go on supporting refugees in terms of integration, holistic support, not just financial. The ones who get resettled are sometimes traumatized or lack the resources needed to live successful lives. Campuses have much more access, ability, and benefit to not only host refugee families but provide the humanitarian aspect of student involvement.”
The resettlement experience of local refugee, Marwa Azage, is just one example of how ECAR provides meaningful assistance to Guilford College’s incoming refugees. Azage came with her husband, a Calligrapher, and three children to the States after their home country of Iraq faced worsening economic and political destabilization. “I love my country and my family, they have always been around me and it is difficult to be alone in a new place, but I had to think about the future of my children. Stepping off the airplane into the States wasn’t a shock for me and until this day I’m not sure why. I believe I felt at home instantly without realizing it,” Azage explained. “Diya has a warmth to her I haven’t seen in a long time. She welcomed me as a sister rather than a friend, and for that, I can never thank her enough.”
Azage stayed at ECAR for about eight months before finally settling into their forever home that they were able to pick out and have found work to sustain themselves financially and independently. “I feel at home, and I feel peace knowing we are going to be okay. I have made a little community here that reminds me of back home because having family around is an important aspect of Arab culture. This has comforted me when I am feeling sad and alone when my husband is gone at work, and although that feeling of missing my family will never subside, at least I know that my departure from Iraq was not a goodbye but a see you soon,” Azage shared.
The Azage family has recently qualified for citizenship and gave birth to their fourth boy. Azage was thrilled and felt blessed to have been able to go back and see her family in Baghdad with her children back in 2018. She remains in contact with ECAR and supports the organization in any way that she can.
In the final words of Professor Abdo, “There are approximately 4,000 colleges in this country. If each of them hosted just one refugee family, it would provide a significant increase in the resettlement capacity of the country. The ability to host refugees from all over and provide long-term resettlement and integration support would both uplift this vulnerable population in creating a new life for themselves and unite our country. That is the goal.”
