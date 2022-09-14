GSO Pride Week: Greensboro Pride and their partners have special events leading up to the festival

Alternative Resources of the Triad, the Organization that brings you the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, is excited to announce a week of events dubbed “GSO Pride Week.” The events kicked off on Sunday, and conclude with the festival on Sunday, September 18.
So far there has been a Drag Brunch hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen at SouthEnd Brewing, an Interfaith Service at Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, and a LGBTQIA+ Townhall at Elsewhere Museum hosted by The Guilford County Rainbow Coalition along with Greensboro Pride.
The festival has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the COVID Pandemic. Pride leaders say they are anxious to get Pride back on the streets and finally celebrate the 15th anniversary, which was originally scheduled for 2020.
In 2019, the festival drew 18,000-20,000 people to downtown Greensboro with more than 50 performances and 160 vendor booths. The Greensboro Pride Executive Committee expects 2022 to be another record-breaking year for the festival.
The remaining schedule for the week includes:
Wednesday, September 14 — Takeover at Little Brother Brewing, 348 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401. Join the Greensboro Pride team for a takeover and the introduction of the 2022 Pride Brew. Entry to this event is free. 6:00pm-8:00pm and is for ages 21+.
Thursday, September 15 — Twisted Trivia, Pride Edition, at Twist Lounge, 435 M, Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410. Get ready to answer questions about all things Pride starting at 7:00pm. This event is for ages 21+ and entry is free.
Friday, September 16 — Movie night at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, 310 S Greene St, Greensboro, NC 27401. Join us for an evening out to watch “Paris is Burning.” The award-winning documentary gives a behind-the-scenes story of the fashion-obsessed New Yorkers who created “voguing” and drag balls. Tickets are $5 for the first 100 guests using code GSOPride and $7 after that. Doors and box office open at 6:15pm, movie starts at 7:00pm. Visit https://linktr.ee/gsopride for the link to buy tickets.
Saturday, September 17 — Enjoy a double-dose of fun on Saturday as we celebrate Greensboro Pride Festival Weekend. Events start at 3:00pm with a bar crawl starting hosted by Otis & Wawa. Proceeds benefit Greensboro Pride and the Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center. Tickets are $20 for a Pride Crawler Ticket and $40 for a VIP Ticket. Must be 21+ to participate. Tickets are available at buytickets.at/otisandwawa/735955/r/facebook. Event registration begins at 3:00pm on the rooftop of OneThirteen Brewhouse at 113 Greene Street, Greensboro. Hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen
The bar crawl wraps up at Boxcar Bar + Arcade at 120 W Lewis St, Greensboro, NC 27406, with an evening of drag performances. Join our pre-party for giveaways, drink specials, and see performances from Anna Yacht, J-Lo Jonez, Karma Killz, Taylor Knight Addams St. James, and your hostess, Brenda the Drag Queen. No tickets required. Must be 21+ to enter.
Sunday, September 18 — GREENSBORO PRIDE FESTIVAL! Celebrate all things Pride with performers, musicians, food trucks, KidZone (sponsored by the Greensboro Children’s Museum) and vendors at the 15th Greensboro Pride Festival. Ada Vox, Runner-up from “RuPaul’s Queen of the Universe” on Paramount + & top 8 finalist from ABC’s American Idol. Pride will also feature the Legends of Drag, Dana St. James, Ebony Addams, and LaWanda Jackson, as well as Greensboro Legends Paisley Parque, Tia Chanella, Rose Jackson and Crystal Frost. Get a VIP Ticket to meet Ada Vox and the Legends of Drag at www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-meet-greet-with-ada-vox-and-drag-legends-tickets-411374511237. VIP tickets are $25 each. The 2022 Greensboro Pride Festival kicks off with Triad Pride Performing Arts and a parade of colors by the Tarheel Leather Club. The Festival is FREE and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Greensboro Pride is still looking for volunteers for the festival. If you are interested, sign up at GreensboroPride.org/volunteer. The most-needed shifts are early in the morning for setup and in the evening for breakdown.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
