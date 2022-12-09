GSO Mayor To Plant United Way Centennial Oak Tree, Organizations Join Efforts To Plant Fruit Trees In Local Food Desert
In partnership with Greensboro Beautiful and Greensboro Housing Authority, United Way of Greater Greensboro committed to planting 100 trees to celebrate its Centennial Anniversary – the final trees will be planted this weekend, some serving as a food and educational resources in one of the city’s food deserts
GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2022) – On Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG), Greensboro Beautiful (GB), and Greensboro Housing Authority (GHA) will plant a ceremonial white oak tree with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and over 70 fruit trees that will serve as food and educational resources for future generations in one of the city’s food deserts.
At the beginning of the year to celebrate UWGG’s centennial anniversary, the organizations committed to planting 100 trees throughout Greensboro, and on Saturday that goal will be reached. The tree planting collaboration kicked off on March 1, 2022, at United Way’s Centennial Celebration where Vaughn joined leadership from UWGG, GB, and GHA to plant the first ceremonial white oak tree at UWGG’s office.
On Earth Day, April 22, 2022, the organizations partnered with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to plant 25 trees at GHA’s Arbors at South Crossing, formerly Smith Homes.
The organizations will plant the final 74 trees on Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the two following locations:
Location: Hall Towers, 2314 North Church Street
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
- Six fruit trees and 1 oak tree to mark United Way’s 100th tree with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
- Leadership from all organizations will be present.
Location: Positive Direction for Youth and Families Community Farm, 1500 Huffine Mill Road
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 67 fruit trees.
- These trees will be a mix of apple, pear, fig, and blueberry and will become part of the “green thumb” partnership program for youth at the nearby Claremont Homes community.
- This orchard will also become part of a thriving vegetable garden on the property that is being used to help inspire and educate local youth, in addition to being a local food source.
###
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro creates, connects, and leads community partnerships that equip and empower people to leave poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In the City of Greensboro, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. Our strategy builds pathways out of poverty by: Helping youth transition from cradle to career, Helping adults land jobs and increase income, Providing access to basic needs and healthcare, and Bundling services that eliminate barriers at our nationally recognized Family Success Centers and innovative Guilford Success Network. With the community’s support, we will achieve our BOLD GOAL: As a community united in equity and lasting solutions, 3,000 households will leave generational poverty by 2030. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $27,750 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.