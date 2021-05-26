GSO City Council weighs in on delayed election

The upcoming election was a matter of importance on the agenda for the Greensboro City Council May 18, 2021 meeting listed under Item 36, Resolution to Publish a Notice of Election for the November 2, 2021 Election.
The meeting is listed on the city website as “hybrid,” meaning that city officials (with the exception of the mayor) were present in the council chamber (as was Rhino Times freelance reporter John Hammer), but the public was not. Mayor Pro Tem Johnson stated that council meetings would continue in this format until further notice.
Midway through the meeting, a city clerk reported that the live broadcast on the city website had no audio; however, City Manager David Parrish confirmed that the broadcast on Spectrum Channel 13 and the Greensboro Television Network did have audio.
The question of whether there will even be a City Council election in November was discussed but not voted on. Mayor Vaughan indicated that there would be further discussion, and then a vote, on June 15.
There were two speakers on the matter, both of whom favored a postponement of the election.
Bradley Hunt, president of the Greensboro Chapter of the NAACP, stated that it is the position of his organization “that this body vote to postpone the Greensboro City Council elections initially scheduled to take place in November of 2021, until after U.S. Census data has been received, properly processed and certified.”
Hunt reminded the council that, on February 23, Karen Brinson Bell, Executive Director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, “urged the North Carolina General Assembly to delay all municipal elections until 2022, to be timed with the statewide election for the U.S. Senate and for numerous races.”
Hunt also forewarned the council that “to have an election before the census data is certified would mean that the City of Greensboro would conduct an election with districts that may or may not reflect the actual demographics of the city,” and that to hold a November election might put the City of Greensboro “in direct violation of the one person, one vote mandate laid out in the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection clause.”
Gary Kenton, the second speaker on the matter, read a letter from Ann Shaw and Anna Fesmire, co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad, which made similar arguments.
“We are deeply concerned that citizens of Greensboro will be represented for four years by a mayor and city council that may not represent the voters of the new districts that will be drawn after the census certification. We urge you to petition the General Assembly for a delay.”
Mayor Pro Tem Johnson thanked the speakers and said, “We will make an in-depth consideration of both sides.”
Mayor Vaughan said Senate Bill 7-72, filed on Tuesday by three Republican senators, offers “a path forward on how elections that do have districts that could be impacted by the Census would be able to delay it until after those census figures are tabulated.” Calling it “a very messy situation,” Vaughan predicted that the matter “will put us at odds with the voters no matter what we decide to do,” and that she hoped “the legislature will come up with a statewide fix.
At-large representative Marikay Abuzuaiter agreed that it might be necessary to postpone the election. “Even if there is only a one percent chance that there will be redistricting, I believe that to err on the side of caution, we need to continue with this discussion and to hopefully delay.”
District 1’s Sharon Hightower concurred. “I believe in fair elections, and I think this is the way to ensure fair elections. When we talk about one person, one vote, we need to make sure that people are voting in the right districts.”
District 5’s Tammi Thurm said she understood the problem with holding an election in November, but that, even with a delay, an election may be necessary before the census is ratified.
“The soonest this data will be available, we are being told, is the end of September. There is nothing to say that we will actually get it in September, and we may not get it until December or January or February. I don’t think we should serve an extra year, and I think we have to leave ourselves open to the concept that, even if we put it off till March or May of next year, we may not be able to have that redistricting, and we just need to think about that.”
Mayor Vaughn replied that one indication of the timeframe “is whether or not the census gets delivered to the White House in July.”
District 2’s Goldie Wells said she was in favor of a delay.
“We saw something, although it may not be anything official, that showed growth in District 2. We don’t want them to be left out. We could get a lot of flak from that.”
One potential path to delaying the Greensboro municipal election is North Carolina Senate Bill 722, filed on May 18 and sponsored by District 46’s Warren Daniel, District 36’s Paul Newton, and District 47’s Ralph Hise, all Republicans. If passed, SB 722 would allow city councils to adopt a resolution delaying their next municipal election in cases where the council determines revision of district boundaries is necessary, but not possible before November. On May 20, SB 722 was placed on the Calendar for May 26, but on May 24 was sent back to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.
