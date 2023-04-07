GROW Residency with Artist Todgi Dozier Begins April 17
GREENSBORO, NC (April 5, 2023) – Artist Todgi Dozier will be in residence at the Greensboro Residency for Original Works (GROW) April 17 to June 11 at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The residency, titled “Thrifted Gold,” will focus on repurposing found materials into art.
Public workshops will be offered throughout the residency, during which attendees of all ages can draw from various sources of inspiration to create art pieces. All events are free to attend and materials will be provided; attendees are encouraged to register by emailing Dozier at todgidozier@gmail.com. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.
Workshop Schedule
Repurposed and Resilient: An introduction to repurposing found goods into works of art. Be prepared to fuse found goods, canvas, and creativity into new works.
April 18, 19 & 21 | 6-8 pm
Something Borrowed, Something Blue, Something You: A workshop with feeling. Transform blue materials and paint to illustrate something that moves you.
April 24, 26 & 28 | 6-8 pm
Consignment, Color, Culture: Share your heritage, culture and community. Use found materials to prominently display what you’re proud of, what you’d like to bring awareness to, and the ideas you have to improve your surroundings.
May 2, 3 & 5 (First Friday) | 6-8
A Glass House: Remember your favorite childhood cup or plate? This workshop will bring back a bit of nostalgia while using glass found materials to recreate memories but also focus on fragile topics in your community.
May 9-11 | 6-8 pm
Grandma’s Blanket: In this workshop you’ll use materials that make you feel warm and fuzzy to bring new warmth to your life.
May 16-18 | 6-8 pm
Pardon My Parsimony: Penny pinching doesn’t have to be meager. This program will focus on making meager finds into bold expressions of art.
May 23-25 | 6-8pm
Frugal, Feelings and Finds: Humble beginnings doesn’t mean that’s how your story ends. This workshop will focus on humble pieces that bring up fond memories and feelings.
May 30-31 and June 2 (First Friday) | 6-8 pm
Mining for Gold: This workshop focuses on things that may have been buried for years. Once shiny and new, they are far more valuable than anything imagined.
June 5, 8 & 9 | 6-8 pm
About the Artist
Dozier is a native of Rocky Mount. She has a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Landscape Architecture from North Carolina State University. She launched The Black Onion, a visual art company, in February 2016. The Black Onion creates pieces with pops of familiarity to draw in viewers that educate, uplift, and advocate for equal rights of human beings, not specific to but especially for people of color.
About GROW
GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of up to eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.