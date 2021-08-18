Greensboro's zoning commission vote threatens historic home

A unanimous Monday night vote by the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission may doom a historic Quaker home later owned by a former state representative who became a religious mystic, dressed like Moses, and ran twice as a fringe candidate for United States President.
Built in 1925 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, the Kimrey-Haworth House at 5307 W. Friendly Ave., is best known as a striking example of Italian Renaissance architecture; and for its second owner Samuel Lee Haworth, who expanded the Guilford College Department of Religion, and was an internationally prominent Quaker missionary in the years before World War II.
In researching the house’s history, this writer has turned up brief but tantalizing scraps of information about Donald Badgley, who bought the house from Haworth’s widow in 1958, and ran for president on very bizarre platforms in 1980 and 1984.
That obscure historical sidenote has little to do with why some residents of the West Friendly neighborhood were dismayed by the Commission’s August 16 vote to rezone properties at 5307, 5313, and 5317 W. Friendly Ave. and 724 Muirs Chapel Road from Residential Single-Family to Conditional District-Office.
The rezoning request was brought by GrandDot Development, LLC on behalf of Barbara and Matthew Osborne, Robert and Vickie Cannon, and John Lomax. Lomax is the president and founder of Lomax Construction and Lomax Properties. The Cannons own the Kimrey-Haworth house. They and the other applicants requested the rezoning because they want to build a 40,000 square foot medical building on the site of that and three other homes near the intersection of Muirs Chapel and West Friendly. The developers have not said which medical provider will occupy the building.
“Our main point here is that this property has changed in character,” said Mark Isaacson, the attorney speaking for the applicants. “Friendly Avenue has been widened. Muirs Chapel Road has been widened. And with the introduction of non-residential and higher-density residential, we feel that it’s just not super-good for low-density single-family residential anymore.”
“Is there a historic property on this, and are there any restrictions about that historic property?” asked Vice-Chair Sandra O’Connor.
Isaacson acknowledged that there was, but said the State Historic Preservation Office “confirmed that there are no restrictions to any changes that would occur just because this is on the National Registry.” Isaacson stated that Robert Cannon, co-owner of the Kimrey-Haworth House, had placed the property on the Registry in 1990 “to avoid Painter Boulevard, which was proposed at the time to come through or nearby this property,” but that Cannon no longer wished to maintain the property as a residence.
Candida Yoshika, who lives across the street from the historic home, spoke in opposition to the rezoning. “This zoning application would not maintain the character of our neighborhood,” Yoshika said, expressing alarm that it would remove “25% of our neighborhood” and impose “an office quality of life on residents.” She also decried “the demolition of historic properties” and stated that “the precedent for commercial zoning to creep eastward down Friendly Avenue” was a matter of great concern for her and her neighbors.
“We oppose the proposed zoning because it will harm the historic fabric of the area,” said Bill McNeil of the New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance. McNeil stated that demolishing the Kimrey-Howarth House and other homes built in the 1920s would gut one of Greensboro’s two designated heritage communities, and that the proposed 40,000 square-foot office space “is vastly out of scale and character” with both the neighborhood and the nearest office spaces. His organization, said McNeil, believes that “office and commercial zoning should stop at Muirs Chapel Road, and not sprawl along Friendly Avenue toward Westridge Road.”
“History changes,” Isaacson said in his rebuttal. “This is not about the next five or ten years, this is about the next 50 to 100 years in this community.”
Zoning Commissioners Mary Skenes and Zac Engle made statements in support of the application. Commissioner Richard Bryon moved to pass the rezoning, calling it “reasonable” and stating that “it will benefit the property owner and surrounding community and approval is in the public interest.” After the Commission voted unanimously for the rezoning, Chair Hugh Holston stated that “this approval constitutes final action unless appealed in writing to the planning department within ten days,” and “all such appeals will be subject to a public hearing at the Sept. 21, 2021 city council meeting.”
The Kimrey-Haworth House is listed in the National Registrar of Historic Places as “a prominent and virtually intact example of the Italian Renaissance style of domestic architecture that enjoyed a brief burst of popularity in the 1910s and 1920s” and “an important and threatened example of the roomy, comfortable suburban, eclectic style dwelling that housed legions of middle-class North Carolinians who migrated to sylvan settings surrounding the state’s burgeoning cities in the 1910s and 1920s.”
The following history of the house is based on the much more extensive one entered on the 1990 registration form by Linda Harris Edmisten, and this writer’s research into the history of former NC State Representative and fringe presidential candidate Donald Badgley.
The house was built in 1925-26, when the previously semi-rural area near the Guilford College Depot of the Southern Railway train line was being turned into a suburb by Southern Real Estate Company, which also developed Irving Park and Sedgefield. In 1925, the company sold the property to Benson and Minnie Kimrey for $5,000.
According to a 1927 deed of trust, the Kimreys took out a $700 loan with the house as collateral. A few months later, Benson Kimrey transferred the property to his wife, Minnie, for the sum of ten dollars. In 1928, the Kimreys took out another $750 loan. Shortly afterward, they sold their house to Samuel and Evelyn Haworth for “the sum of ten dollars and other valuable considerations.”
From 1928 to 1957, Samuel Lee Haworth was a professor at Guilford College, where he expanded and reorganized the Department of Religion and was an active national and international Quaker leader who established a mission in pre-Castro Havana. Evelyn Haworth was a founder of the Guilford Art Appreciation Club, a member of the Girl’s Aid Committee of the North Carolina Yearly Meeting, and president of the North Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union of Friends. Following her husband’s death in 1957, she sold their house to the Trustees of Guilford College, who then sold it to Donald Badgley.
Badgley, a 1940 graduate of Guilford College originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, lived in the house from 1958 until 1967. In 1962, he was elected to the N.C. House of Representatives in an unprecedented Republican sweep of the Guilford County legislative delegation. In 1964, he ran in the Republican primary for Governor. After losing that race to Robert Gavin, he returned to New York in 1968, where he became a religious mystic. In 1980 and 1984, he ran for President of the United States.
In both elections, Badgley got some fleeting national press attention as a fringe candidate, due to his long flowing hair and beard, his habit of wearing robes and carrying a staff, and his statement that “I don’t believe in the legal system.” Although he remained a registered Republican, the basis of his platform was a proposed “Perfect Calendar” consisting of a 360-day year, 30-day months, and 6-day weeks. Adopting this calendar, said Badgley, would bring “spiritual balance” to mankind.
In 1980, he made the Republican ballot in the Kansas primary, and was quoted in a July 14, 1980 Washington Post article “Fringe Candidates Assail Election Laws as Biased.” He ran again in 1984, but it’s unclear if his name was printed on any primary ballots. He died in Poughkeepsie on June 22, 1988, at the age of 69.
After Badgley sold it in 1967, the Kimrey-Haworth House went through five more owners before becoming a showroom for the Priba furniture company. Present owners Robert and Vickie Cannon purchased it in 1980 and restored it as a home for their family.
