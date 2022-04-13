GREENSBORO TRANSIT AGENCY WINS TRANSIT DRIVER AND TRANSIT ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR AWARDS AT STATEWIDE CONFERENCE
CONCORD, NC – April 13, 2022 – Greensboro Transit Agency is proud to announce that two of our own have received statewide recognition for their service to the Greensboro public transportation community. The North Carolina Public Transportation Association (NCPTA) honored the winners at the Annual NCPTA Conference and Expo in Concord, NC.
GTA Fixed Route Operator Albert Michaux received the esteemed designation of North Carolina Transit Driver of the Year. Michaux has served the citizens of Greensboro faithfully since February 2008 not only as a safe and reliable operator, but a true “go-to person” for anything needed by his management as well as his peers. Michaux also serves as one of the organization’s best trainers ensuring that GTA operators go through a rigorous training to help keep all of our passengers safe. He has been the recipient of several Operator of the Quarter designations during his time with GTA and we can think of no other more deserving of the honor.
Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission Member Lisa McMillan also received the designation of North Carolina Transit Advocate of the Year. McMillan joined the GTAC June 2019 and immediately made a significant impact with her passion for serving transit riders, driving her efforts inside and outside of the boardroom. She has participated in several committees/projects and currently serves as the GTAC Marketing Committee Chair. She offers a familiar face at the Depot Transportation Center where she communicates directly with riders and operators to ensure GTA is providing the resources that they need. She was an ardent supporter of GTA’s recent partnership with Guilford County Schools to provide free transportation to High School Students and spent the first week greeting students during their transfers at the Depot. Lisa McMillan is an advocate in the true sense of the word that delivers for our community.
Both Michaux and McMillan will be recognized formally at the Greensboro Transportation Advisory Commission Meeting on April 26 and the Greensboro City Council Meeting on May 3.
###
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
