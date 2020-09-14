GREENSBORO, NC – September 14, 2020 – A prominent staple of the Triad community, Specialized Community Area Transportation (SCAT) will soon undergo a change in its operating name with input from riders and the public. Operated by Greensboro Transit Agency, the paratransit service provides transportation for thousands of persons with disabilities, enabling valuable access to healthcare, employment, recreation and many more city-wide destinations. The name transition is intended to align the service with the decades of evolving service provision and customers served in the Gate City. The community is encouraged to participate in the first of two rounds of input by providing name suggestions online at ridegta.com or calling 336-412-6309.
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
