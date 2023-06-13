Greensboro Transit Agency Offers Free Fares On Juneteenth Holiday
GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2023) – The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) honors the federal Juneteenth holiday by providing free fares system-wide on Monday, June 19. All GTA routes, as well as Access GSO services, will provide free transportation during normal operating hours from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm. Access I-Ride services will still require payment.
Juneteenth was established in 1886 to commemorate the day the last African-American slaves learned of their freedom from bondage in Galveston, Texas. Also observed as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day, the occasion became a federal holiday with the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.
GTA and City of Greensboro administrative offices will be closed on June 19 in recognition of the holiday.
