GREENSBORO, NC – Sept. 8, 2020 – Greensboro Transit Agency is launching a new initiative to support voter awareness and participation in the November 2020 elections.
The “Move To The Polls” project is designed to ensure transportation barriers are eliminated for registered and new voters in Greensboro. Similarly to previous years, GTA, HEAT and SCAT will join peer transit systems around the Triad and across the nation to offer fare-free public transportation on Tues., Nov. 3.
The fares will be waived on Election Day, regardless of the status of the current COVID fare-free services on GTA. The initiative will also offer a non-partisan downloadable voter guide providing important election dates and resources to ensure voters are equipped with factual and timely information obtained from both Guilford County and North Carolina Board of Elections.
By visiting the “Election Station” webpage at rideGTA.com, voters will find access to resources identifying early and Election Day voting locations and links to verify their voter registration status.
The “Move To The Polls” project is provided as a public service by GTA and the City of Greensboro, and welcomes local groups to partner with GTA for outreach in the community. Groups who share a desire to eliminate voting barriers in the upcoming election are welcome to contact Kevin Elwood at 336-412-6309 or kevin.elwood@greensboro-nc.gov by Sept. 11 to join the effort.
###
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
