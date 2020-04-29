GREENSBORO, NC – April 29, 2020 – Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) has announced the return of fixed-route bus service effective immediately serving Routes 21 through 27 along with 12A and 15. The afternoon arrival of operators and staff made public transit available for commutes from employment and other necessary travel. Additional service modifications are possible.
The temporary halt of service that began Wednesday morning due to a positive bus operator COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent temporary operator shortage allowed GTA maintenance crews and professional firms to perform extensive cleaning and disinfecting of buses and transit facilities. Also during the stoppage, fruitful discussions between operators and management contractor Keolis North America assured returning staff would have concerns immediately addressed for the protection of operators and riders.
GTA service remains fare-free during the COVID-19 pandemic. Riders are encouraged to continue following prescribed CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. Additional service information is available by following GTA on Twitter @gtaheat and Instagram @gtaheatbus. Find your bus easily by downloading our free bus tracker at gtaheat.transloc.com
###
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit. For more information about GDOT, contact us at (336) 373-GDOT (4368) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/gdot
