GREENSBORO, NC – June 11, 2021 – Greensboro Transit Agency is excited to implement a new service expansion for riders beginning on Independence Day 2021. In response to long-time rider requests, GTA routes on Sundays will expand from its traditional seven combined routes to 17 individual routes, mirroring the level of service offered on Saturdays. Buses will operate with an hourly frequency beginning at 6 am and ending at 10 pm instead of 6 pm. Access GSO riders will also receive extended hours on Sundays ending at 10 pm for city-wide paratransit services.
Riders of GTA and Access GSO services are asked to continue observing state and federal requirements for travel on public transportation to include the wearing of face coverings and socially distancing when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.