GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Transit Agency is excited to announce the new operating brand for its longtime paratransit bus service. Access GSO succeeds Specialized Community Area Transportation, or SCAT, serving persons with disabilities since 1992. The Access GSO name was chosen from among numerous suggestions received from riders, drivers, staff, and the Greensboro community.
The new branding takes affect immediately as internal transition began December 2020. Riders can expect to continue receiving transportation services from SCAT-marked vehicles as the fleet receives updated brand logos within the next 30 days. The associated I-Ride service will also receive an update to Access GSO.
The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) seeks to increase public safety and mobility through the effective planning and delivery of transportation services and operation of municipal transit.
