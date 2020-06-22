GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2020) – The Greensboro Television Network (GTN), the City’s government cable channel, received three national Telly Awards
Carlos Castellanos won two bronze Telly Awards, the first being for his work on Historic Hillside. Castellanos followed this historic renovation for more than a year and put together a compilation of his coverage, showing the renovation from start to finish. His second bronze award was for his video highlighting the public information process. In this video, Castellanos used animated characters to help make the PIRT process understandable for City of Greensboro employees.
Josh Johnson is the recipient of a silver Telly award for his production of Inside Discovery: Science Center. This video spotlights three different areas of the Greensboro Science Center and gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the operations of the facility.
The Telly Awards is a national television competition and recognizes excellence in broadcast production. GTN has won 24 Telly Awards since 2000.
