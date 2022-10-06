Greensboro sudden cardiac arrest survivor named national Youth Heart Ambassador
American Heart Association youth volunteers to share their story to inspire others.
GREENSBORO, NC, October 6, 2022— The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has selected the 2022-2023 class of Youth Heart Ambassadors to be the face and voice in the American Heart Associations’ in-school initiatives sharing their story to actively and passionately champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being. Javion Jones, a 9th grader at The A&T Four Middle College at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University in Greensboro has been selected for the volunteer role.
The Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the American Heart Association assisting the organization to be a relentless force for healthier lives for all. The position gives youth a voice to encourage, advocate and underscore the need for to raise critical funding as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their life. The American Heart Association accepted nominations from youth who have been affected by heart disease or stroke either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one, or has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role.
“When I was 13 years old, I had a sudden cardiac arrest while on the basketball court. I’m thankful that my coaches knew the steps to save my life. They had someone call 9-1-1, CPR was started and an AED was used,” shared Javion Jones. “I’m proud to stand up and share my story, and to encourage others to do what they can to help save even more lives.”
The Youth Heart Ambassadors works closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge. With deep roots in physical activity, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge have expanded beyond the gym to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators as science has proven the strong connection between physical and mental health. Both programs’ curriculums help prepare youth for success by supporting their physical and emotional well-being.
“Javion and his family are committed to raising awareness from his experience through our Kids Heart Challenge program. The community awareness that went into saving Javion is a true testament to our youth programs and how educating our youth through Kids Heart Challenge creates a culture of awareness and heart heroes. It is an honor to work with Javion and his family and all of the families that participate each year,” shared Jody Phillips-May, Youth Market director for the American Heart Association in the Triad.
Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge to receive expanded curriculum resources for both classrooms and in-home learning environments can register now for next school year. To learn more about our school programs please visit www.heart.org/schools. More information can be found online, heart.org/youthambassadors.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health, and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
