[GREENSBORO, NC, June 3, 2023] - Downtown Greensboro will soon be home to the veteran and Black woman owned, Fiber Space Boutique. The boutique, in already familiar Fiber Space, which will officially open its doors on June 3rd, featuring a variety of products from local Black and women owned businesses.
The veteran owned retail boutique is the brainchild of owner and founder, Sheena White, who served in the United States Air Force and as a corporate project manager before transitioning into entrepreneurship. Sheena saw a need for a retail space that would not only provide unique products, but also support other black and women owned businesses in the community. Have a strong community base of crafters and makers, it only made sense to use this historic boutique, as a..boutique!
Located in the heart of Downtown Greensboro, the boutique will offer a diverse selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home decor. In addition to featuring products from Black and women owned businesses, the boutique will also host events and workshops to empower and educate the community. Sheena is excited to bring this new concept to the Downtown Greensboro area and hopes to make a positive impact on the community. “We believe in supporting and empowering other Black Women owned businesses in our community, and we are excited to showcase their unique products in our store,” says White.
The grand opening of The Fiber Space Boutique is scheduled for June 3rd from 10am-4pm and the community is invited to attend. Visitors can expect to enjoy music, refreshments, and an opportunity to support local businesses. Fiber Space is located at 227 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401.
For more information on The Fiber Space Boutique and the grand opening event, please contact Sheena White at (336) 897-0016 or visit the boutique’s website at www.workatfiberspace.com Follow Fiber Space on Facebook: FiberSpace227 and Instagram: FiberSpace227 for news, pics and more!
Fiber Space is the first Black, Veteran, Woman owned coworking flex space, conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Greensboro. We are a few steps away from the ICRCM, home of the Greensboro Sit In Movement, on Historic Elm St. with access to restaurants, city governments and a host of amazing retail shops and businesses, Fiber Space is the perfect place for moms, creators and young professionals to work, create and network. There is No Space Like Home here at Fiber Space. Join the Fiber Space family at workatfiberspace.com
