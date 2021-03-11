GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s Budget and Evaluation Department has received the national Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget from the Government Finance Officers Association.
The award represents a significant achievement for the City. It reflects the commitment by staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, Greensboro had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as:
* A policy document
* A financial plan
* An operations guide
* A communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
