Greensboro Pride Unveils 2022 Festival Logo
The Pride Executive Committee Chose the Winner from a College Competition
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit organization that brings you Greensboro Pride, is unveiling its 2022 Festival logo. The logo has rainbows on the top left and bottom right corner, surrounding the Greensboro Pride logo. It says “Celebrating 15 Years.”
Emily Merchant, a UNC Greensboro Senior, designed the logo. She is a Media Studies major with minors in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and New Media and Design. Emily says film, music, and the enduring power of queer love and friendship inspire her art. You can find Emily on Instagram at @emily.annm.
This is the first year that Greensboro Pride opened its festival logo design to the public, specifically, Greensboro-based college students. Previous years’ logos have been designed by members of the Greensboro Pride Board and hired graphic designers. This year, Greensboro Pride wanted to get ideas from the community and reach out to local college students. For her efforts, Emily will get $200, a Greensboro Pride T-Shirt, promotion on the Greensboro Pride Website, and space at the Greensboro Pride booth during the festival.
The 15th Greensboro Pride Festival will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022, along South Elm Street from West Washington to Lewis Street in downtown Greensboro. The festival is free and open to the public.
The festival has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the COVID Pandemic. Pride leaders say they are anxious to get Pride back on the streets and finally celebrate the 15th anniversary, which was originally scheduled for 2020.
In 2019, the festival drew 18,000-20,000 people to downtown Greensboro with more than 50 performances and 160 vendor booths. The Greensboro Pride Executive Committee expects 2022 to be another record-breaking year for the festival.
Greensboro Pride is looking for volunteers to help with the festival. Please apply at greensboropride.org/volunteer
Limited vendor spaces are still available. Learn more at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
