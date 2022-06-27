Greensboro Pride to Hold Pride March to Remember
The event will raise money for The Trevor Project
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit organization that brings you Greensboro Pride, will hold a Pride March to Remember on Tuesday, June 28 starting at 6:00 pm. The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern Gay Rights Movement.
In light of the US Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, June 24 to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Greensboro Pride is inviting those against the abhorrent decision to bring their signs and banners and march with them. Greensboro Pride sees this as a sign of solidarity and to show that all human rights matter.
The event will start outside the Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. Attendees will then participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will wrap up with speakers and a candlelight vigil.
The Stonewall Riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969.
Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.
Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
