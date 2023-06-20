Greensboro Pride to Hold 2nd Annual Pride March to Remember
It will recognize the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots
Greensboro, NC – Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit organization that brings you Greensboro Pride, will hold a Pride March to Remember on Wednesday, June 28 starting at 6:00pm. The event will commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, the catalyst for the modern Gay Rights Movement.
This will be the second year for the march, which will start outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. Attendees will then participate in a march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will continue with speakers and a candlelight vigil.
“This year it’s more important than ever to get our community seen and heard loudly,” says Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman. “With hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA2+ bills making their way through local, state, and federal governments, we need to continue and expand upon the efforts to fight bias started in 1969.”
The Stonewall Riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969. This eventually turned into what we know today as Pride Month with celebrations and events boosting up the LGBTQIA2+ community.
Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.
Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to improve the emotional and social wellbeing of LGBTQIA2+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces, and social events.
