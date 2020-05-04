GREENSBORO, NC – In following with many other Pride events nationwide, Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), the 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, has decided to cancel their 2020 Pride Parade and Festival due COVID-19 Pandemic.
“This was a disappointing decision for the Greensboro Pride team,” says ART Co-Chair Paul Marshall. “We know the decision is in the best interest of the community and our organization, but we were looking forward to our first Greensboro Pride Parade and celebrating our 15th annual festival.”
The Boards of Alternative Resources of the Triad and Greensboro Pride voted on Wednesday, April 29 to cancel the events for this year. Businesses that have registered will be contacted directly and have the choice of receiving a refund or securing their spot for the 2021 parade and festival.
“We will move the celebration of our 15th anniversary in 2021. It’s a big milestone for ART, Greensboro Pride, and the community and we don’t want to miss it,” says Marshall.
The parade was scheduled for Saturday, June 27 and the festival was scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2020. Dates for 2021 are pending.
Organizers plan to hold smaller events to celebrate Pride when the COVID-19 threat is decreased. “We still want to celebrate Pride, we will just do it in a different way this year,” says ART Co-Chair Kayt (pr. Katie) Stewart.
ART also plans to hold fundraisers for other organizations, including the food bank at the Triad Health Project and the Interactive Resource Center, which are on the frontlines helping those impacted by COVID-19.
“This is the perfect opportunity for us to show support to our fellow nonprofit organizations and help make a difference in our community,” says Stewart. “Even though our namesake events are cancelled this year, we can still use our platform to benefit the Greensboro community.”
Details for the online fundraisers are still being finalized. Connect with Greensboro Pride on their website, GreeensboroPride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates about upcoming events and fundraisers.
About Alternative Resources of the Triad:
The Greensboro Pride Festival is the headlining annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. ART’s mission is to be actively involved with the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (GLBTQ) community of the Triad. ART works to support the emotional, social, and mental health needs of the GLBTQ community by maintaining an ongoing, visible, positive, educational, and supportive presence in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.